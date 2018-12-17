; Eastern Cape father kills three children, himself – The Citizen
 
Eastern Cape father kills three children, himself

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Northcrest, Mthatha, said police spokesperson captain Dineo Koena.

A 48-year-old man shot and killed his three young children and then killed himself at home in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, police said today.

“The bodies were discovered this morning [Monday] by a family member who alerted the police. The motive for the killing is unknown and their names will be withheld until their next-of-kin are informed. An inquest is being investigated,” she said.

The children were the man’s two daughters aged six and eight, and his son aged nine.

