Cape Town’s Salt River market site earmarked for affordable housing

The City of Cape Town today said it had agreed to transfer its land in Salt River for a mixed-use development, which could deliver hundreds of affordable housing units for lower-income families.

The Salt River Market site, valued at R114.3 million, was sold at a greatly reduced amount to a social housing institution for development in the near future, the City’s mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, said.

“I’m elated by council’s decision to agree, in principle, to transfer this city-owned land. The Salt River Market site is valued at R114.3 million, but Council has agreed to make the land available at 10% of the price, R11.4 million to a social housing institution (SHI) for development in the near future.

“This is a progressive, forward-thinking decision in the interest of our residents and in the interest of the greater public good,” Booi said in a statement.

“The latest feasibility study confirms that this site, consisting of 13 erven and 1.4 hectares in total, could be developed to provide over 820 affordable housing units to lower-income families,” he said.

The City said the site was less than 5km from the Cape Town central business district (CBD).

“It’s also located within the Voortrekker Road Corridor Integration Zone, one of three integration zones where the City has committed to spending the bulk of our capital budget on infrastructure that must begin to reshape Cape Town’s spatial form,” Booi said.

Booi said the decision would mitigate the displacement of people as a result of gentrification and development of areas that are well-placed in terms of proximity to the CBD, places of employment and with easier access to services, especially transport.

“This decision paves the way for bringing lower-income families closer to centres of employment and public transport.”

The council had, at its previous meeting on 25 October, referred the request to transfer the Salt River Market site back to the relevant City departments for further clarification and analysis.

“Given that the request was for council to agree in principle to transfer the Salt River Market site at 10% of its value, we had to be extra diligent and cautious to ensure that we, the City and Capetonians get the maximum value for this public asset.

“Thus, by giving such a huge discount to the SHI which will develop the site, we had to ensure we will get the maximum benefit,” Booi said.

“We faced a lot of criticism at the time about the call to refer the report back to the city directorates, but this was the right decision.

“The officials and the SHI who did the pre-feasibility study had about eight weeks to rework the numbers and I am pleased to say that they succeeded in finding a way of providing more affordable housing units on this site.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

