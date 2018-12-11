32 undocumented people nabbed at hijacked buildings in Sandton

A total of 32 undocumented people were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning following a crime prevention operation at two hijacked properties in Morningside Manor, Sandton, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has said.

Mashaba said the two properties were targeted. One was No 18 Gary Avenue, where 11 undocumented people were arrested, and 21 were arrested at 122 Kelvin Drive.

He said the suspects were expected to appear in court on Wednesday after immigration officers from the department of home affairs processed them to ascertain relevant information.

The arrests were made during an operation led by the city’s group forensic and investigation services unit in conjunction with the South African Police Service (SAPS), Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), home affairs and the local residents’ association.

“It is essential that we bring back the rule of law in our city and take it back from the criminal elements such as landlords who take advantage of desperate people and house them under deplorable conditions.

“About 832 properties are confirmed to be hijacked in Johannesburg. 34 properties that were previously in the hands of hijackers have been handed back to the rightful owners. The residents’ association has undertaken to provide security to both properties. I want to see rundown buildings turned into quality low-cost housing for our residents and affordable rental spaces for small businesses.”

Mashaba reiterated his commitment to stopping “the rot” in the inner city and making it a prosperous and inclusive place for people to live, work and play.

Meanwhile, Mashaba said on Monday that he had written to the new minister of home affairs, Siyabonga Cwele, to address concerns raised by informal traders within the city, including regulation and the disproportionate number of undocumented people working within the sector.

Mashaba said the disproportionate number of undocumented migrants posed a major challenge to efforts to restore the rule of law in the city, as it undermined the requirements placed on residents to comply with the law.

“While the City has recently embarked on a campaign to assist informal traders with bylaw and environmental health compliance, ultimately regulation of undocumented persons rests on the department of home affairs,” Mashaba said.

“[This] has the effect of giving undocumented persons a competitive advantage over law-abiding residents, as the latter are held to account for noncompliance, which increases their relative cost of doing business. This is forcing law-abiding citizens out of the market. In the instance of regulating affairs for undocumented persons, the city is not in a position to ensure that they are in possession of the requisite documentation.”

