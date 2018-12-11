Pretoria residents not part of ANC allegedly denied housing stands

Residents of Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve have alleged they have been denied housing stands because they are not ANC members, they told Pretoria North Rekord.

The residents, who were supposed to be relocated to new stands, questioned the credibility of the “area committee” tasked with the relocation process.

One of the residents, Abel Hlongwane, said they have been waiting far too long to be relocated, while corrupt officials were being bribed and were allocating stands to unworthy recipients.

He accused the “area committee” of manipulating the relocation list.

Some of the concerned residents told Pretoria North Rekord that they are not sure what to expect from the “area committee”.

The residents alleged that they were told by members of the “area committee” that anyone who was not a member of the ANC would never be moved from the informal settlement.

They said were told the land where Marry Me was situated would be given back to its owner and after that, the “red ants” would be sent in to demolish their structures.

Some residents said they were staying away from work not knowing if they would be allocated a site elsewhere in their absence, or whether they had to protect their homes and families following threats received.

DA councillor Alderman Gert Pretorius recently submitted a petition to council requesting a transparent waiting list for the area.

“The ANC opposed this proposal. We have it on good authority that the owner of the land is quite prepared to negotiate a land swap with the metro,” said Pretorius.

He said not one DA supporter had been allocated any site in extension 19 or moved from Marry Me.

“Some DA supporters living in Marry Me, in fact, received death threats and were warned that their houses would be burned down should they continue supporting the DA,” he said.

“These threatened residents’ lives had been turned upside down. They can’t believe such unfair practices are taking place under the watchful eyes of officials and councillors.

“Allocating sites or RDP houses is the administration’s responsibility and no so-called area committee or councillor has the authority to compile or change any lists. The DA believes in freedom, fairness and opportunity for all and I call on the Tshwane mayor to take charge of this situation,” said Pretorius.

