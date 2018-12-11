 
Local News 11.12.2018 06:58 am

Cape Town’s MyCiti bus petrol bombed, driver and passenger injured

A MyCiTi bus. Image: Twitter/@eNCA

This is the fifth bus to be torched since the start of the unprotected strike and the city has lost millions of rand in damages.

A MyCiti bus driver was seriously injured when the bus he was driving was petrol bombed in Roodebloem Street, Woodstock in Cape Town on Monday night at about 10 pm.

The spokesman for the city’s fire department, Theo Layne, said a passenger was also injured, but was not in a critical condition. He said two fire engines and a rescue vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

MyCiti workers embarked on a “wildcat” strike on October 15. This is the fifth bus to be torched since the start of the unprotected strike and the city has lost millions of rand in damages.

The bus drivers are demanding to be employed directly by the city. Bus operators are currently hired by vehicle operating companies. In recent weeks, they have been picketing outside the Civic Centre demanding to be insourced.

Eighty striking bus drivers have reportedly been fired by the City so far.

