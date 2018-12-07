Kgetlengrivier municipality implements water restrictions as Swartruggens Dam runs dry

Kgetlengrivier municipality in North West implemented water supply restrictions with immediate effect in Swartruggens today, the municipality said.

“This is due to lower levels at Swartruggens Dam which is the main water source for this area. Department of water and sanitation has issued a report which states that water level at the dam is at 6.4 percent.

“This has necessitated that the municipality stop pumping water from the dam as it is now not consumable and therefore not safe to drink,” spokesperson Omphemetse Sannah Magakgala said in a statement.

Areas affected by water shortages are Swartruggens town, Rodeon and Borolelo township.

In 2015, the municipality was declared a state of disaster when Swartruggens town was faced with severe drought due to lack of rainfall.

“We therefore call upon our residents and other consumers to use water sparingly to enable the municipality (to) fulfill its obligation of continuous water supply to its communities.”

Four water tankers were being used to provide water to residents and 20 water containers were installed at strategic points in Borolelo areas.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.