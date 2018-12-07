Four KwaZulu-Natal licensing department officials nabbed for fraud

Four officers stationed at Underberg licensing department in KwaZulu-Natal have been arrested for their alleged connection to fraud, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said today.

“Traffic corruption erodes efforts made by honest men and women in the fraternity in fighting the carnage, we have to double our efforts and deal decisively with ill-discipline of our own members,” RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi said.

“The four — three males and a female — are accused to have issued learner licenses’ irregularly. The suspects are currently detained at the South African Police Services.”

He said the number of corrupt traffic officials arrested this festive season was rising and they strongly condemned unlawful behaviour. Msibi urged members of the public to report any corrupt activities.

They will appear in court on Monday to face charges relating to fraud and corruption and are expected to apply for bail during their first court appearance.

– African News Agency (ANA)

