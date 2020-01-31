Load Shedding 31.1.2020 07:18 am

Stage 2 load shedding kicks off at 9am

Stage 2 load shedding kicks off at 9am

This is due to a shortage of generation capacity and depleted emergency resources.

Load shedding scheduled to commence at 6am on Friday morning was generously postponed to 9am.

This is due to a shortage of generation capacity and depleted emergency resources, the power utility explained in a statement.

Emergency resources were depleted due to them being used “extensively” over the past few days.

In addition, three major units are out of commission today, due to planned maintenance.

Krugersdorp News reported that Stage 2 load shedding will continue until Monday.

“We want to assure the nation that critical maintenance is being done to units on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure their timeous return to service,” Eskom said.

It once again implored consumers to use electricity sparingly.

