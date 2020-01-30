Load Shedding 30.1.2020 07:47 am

Constrained system increases risk of load shedding tonight – Eskom

Citizen reporter
Constrained system increases risk of load shedding tonight – Eskom

File image: iStock

The power utility says the system has been under stress since Thursday morning, and that diesel generators are being used to meet demand.

Eskom’s statement released on Thursday brings with it the dreaded possibility of more load shedding.

The power utility says the system has been under stress since Thursday morning, and that diesel generators are being used to meet demand.

Units that were expected to come back after maintenance were delayed, which meant diesel generators had to be used overnight.

“While we have adequate emergency reserves to supplement capacity during the day, we may need to implement load shedding this evening in order to augment diesel and water at our open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes respectively,” Eskom explained.

Unplanned outages were at 13,063 MW on Thursday morning.

The utility has urged consumers to reduce their electricity consumption as much as possible.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nersa decries Eskom’s assertions that tariffs were determined improperly 29.1.2020
Eskom says Nersa ‘artificially’ deducted billions in revenue from tariff 28.1.2020
Why most ideas triggered by South Africa’s energy crisis could be wrong 25.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Stellenbosch University temporarily bans alcohol in residences

World Xi says China fighting ‘demon’ virus as nations prepare airlifts

SAA gets R3.5bn bailout from Development Bank of SA

Lotto Lottery pays millions to COO’s wife and family’s firms

Government Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’


today in print

Read Today's edition