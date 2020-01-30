Constrained system increases risk of load shedding tonight – Eskom

Eskom’s statement released on Thursday brings with it the dreaded possibility of more load shedding.

The power utility says the system has been under stress since Thursday morning, and that diesel generators are being used to meet demand.

Units that were expected to come back after maintenance were delayed, which meant diesel generators had to be used overnight.

“While we have adequate emergency reserves to supplement capacity during the day, we may need to implement load shedding this evening in order to augment diesel and water at our open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes respectively,” Eskom explained.

Unplanned outages were at 13,063 MW on Thursday morning.

The utility has urged consumers to reduce their electricity consumption as much as possible.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.