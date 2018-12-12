Eskom enters day three of no load shedding

Eskom said on Wednesday that it would not implement Stage 1 rotational load shedding from 9am as usual, meaning the power utility has not implemented load shedding for three consecutive days as it sees an increase in units returning to the grid due to low demand.

The troubled power utility has been implementing rotational load shedding for a month as it struggles to get the right amount of coal at its power stations.

Eskom said it would keep customers informed should there be any change. Stage 1 calls for 1000MW to be rotationally shed nationally at a given period. Load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

“We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and [electrical] appliances to assist in reducing demand.”

Last month, Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza said the power utility had seen a steady decline in generation plant performance and coal stock levels that were threatening its ability to keep the lights on, but added they had mandated management to double their efforts in implementing the recently announced nine-point system recovery plan as a matter of urgency.

