Stage 1 load shedding to start at 9am, Eskom says

Eskom announced on Saturday that there would be Stage 1 rotational load shedding from 9am, probably until 10pm.

Please check your local load shedding schedules to see how you will be affected.

The power utility said on Friday night that no load shedding was anticipated for Sunday, but that Stage 2 would be back in the week.

“From Monday, 10 December to Thursday, 13 December, there is a high probability that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented in order deal with the anticipated rise in electricity demand during the week, whilst our maintenance teams are tirelessly working round the clock to return generating units back online,” the power utility said in a statement.

No load sheddning is anticipated from Friday, 14 December to Sunday, 13 January 2019.

“The main reason for this is the expected decrease in electricity demand as industries and businesses close for the festive break. However, the heavy rains that are normally experienced over the December period could impact coal handling and thus impact generation production,” the statement said.

“We have been using emergency resources in order to balance the system for a while and most recently to limit the extent and duration of load shedding. This includes using diesel-run open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs), which is not a financially sustainable solution.

“We have also used pumped storage stations, which use water to generate electricity, to supplement capacity and to minimise the magnitude of loadshedding. During this period, Eskom also engaged with its industrial customers to allow us to reduce their supply in terms of what is known as load curtailment,” it said.

South Africans are encouraged to assist by using electricity efficiently during daytime by switching off non-essential appliances, lighting, and geysers.

