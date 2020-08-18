Investigation 18.8.2020 07:25 am

Rand West Municipality not cleared of corruption – Hawks

News24 Wire
Hawks. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

‘All fraud and corruption allegations against the municipality are still under investigation,’ the Hawks says.

The Hawks have assured its fraud and corruption investigations in the Rand West Municipality are continuing.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said they have learnt about “malicious” fake news doing the rounds on social media that all fraud and corruption allegations against the municipality have been cleared.

“A report underwritten by a Shane Dladla was brought to the Hawks attention on Sunday, indicating that a public report will be released in a few days which will reveal that Rand West Municipal manager has been cleared of corruption charges by the Hawks.

“The Hawks can confirm that all fraud and corruption allegations against the Rand West Municipality are still under investigation and that no one is cleared from this matter.”

Mulamu added the fake news report was followed by a fraudulent certificate of withdrawal of charges document made to believe it was drafted by the office of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“We will get to the bottom of the origin of the malicious report as well as the fraudulent NPA document which are misleading the public and also interfering with the investigation.

“Therefore, the Hawks would like to categorically distance itself from the fake report as well as the fake certificate of withdrawal of charges released for public consumption.”

