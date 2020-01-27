Investigation 27.1.2020 03:37 pm

No patrols to Neil Aggett’s cell for three hours the night he died, inquest hears

News24 Wire
No patrols to Neil Aggett’s cell for three hours the night he died, inquest hears

Brian Sandberg at the Central Johannesburg Police Station on November 27, 2013, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Bongiwe Gumede)

This was the evidence of former security branch policeman Joe Nyampule, who added that he was told detainees were suicidal.

Political detainees at the notorious John Vorster Square, now known as Johannesburg Central police station, complained that they were tortured daily, the inquest into the death of Neil Aggett has heard.

Their complaints included tales that they were assaulted, electrocuted or ordered to stand for long periods while holding their hands in the air.

This was the evidence of former security branch policeman Joe Nyampule, who testified at the inquest, held in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, on Monday.

He said it was highly impossible that Aggett committed suicide.

“Holding cells were patrolled hourly 24 hours a day by uniform-wearing officers. Us, as security branch officers, we peeped through a hole in the door every 15 minutes [to see] if the person is still alive.

“If a person was asleep, he would be called to see if he would respond because we were told by the head of the unit, Arthur B Conrad, that detainees were suicidal,” Nyampule said.

He added that after they were interrogated, detainees were asked if they had an issue to raise.

If they were assaulted, some detainees would say but others would just point out their injuries. These would then be noted.

“It was impossible that Aggett committed suicide because there were police officers there to see if detainees are alive. It was procedural that officers must write down their patrols in the occurrence book,” Nyampule said.

No patrols or visits to Aggett’s cell were recorded in the occurrence book for three hours from 10.20pm on February 4, 1982.

“I am surprised that there were no patrols and visits to Aggett’s cell. Three hours is a long time. Procedurally, it was expected to be done hourly. It was a must.

“According to me, there were supposed to be disciplinary hearings against those who didn’t patrol his cell. I am shocked by claims that officers were overworked and failed to patrol Aggett’s cell hourly as it was required,” he said.

Nyampule also testified that he would take detainees to the infamous 10th floor where his white colleagues would interrogate them.

The inquiry continues.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Neil Aggett inquest: Apartheid cops who did not apply for amnesty regrouping, says TRC commissioner 24.1.2020
Aggett’s girlfriend tells of cops trying to run her ‘off the road’ 24.1.2020
Aggett Inquest: ‘Neil was killed and his body hanged,’ partner tells court 23.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Discriminatory apartheid-era black marriage law reversed in high court

Politics Limpopo now the second-biggest province in terms of ANC membership

Crime How tax money goes up in smoke

South Africa ‘It’s good to be back in the country’- Shiraaz Mohamed

Crime Man handed eight life sentences for robbery, rape and kidnapping


today in print

Read Today's edition