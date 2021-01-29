 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA scores in the bottom 20 out of 98, on it’s Covid-19 response

Covid-19 4 weeks ago

South Africa ranked 82nd out of 98 countries, in terms of it’s Covid-19 pandemic response, but at least we can take solace that much wealthier countries ranked far lower.

Rorisang Kgosana
29 Jan 2021
06:24:40 PM
PREMIUM!
SA scores in the bottom 20 out of 98, on it’s Covid-19 response

Health workers are seen at the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19, 25 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

South Africa has been ranked among some of the poorest performing countries in terms of its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, ranking in the bottom 20 out of nearly 100 countries. Australian think tank, the Lowy Institute, this week released the findings of its Covid-19 performance index, which measured the relative performance of 98 countries and how they responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. The assessment examines the 36-week period after the country’s 100th confirmed Covid-19 case, using indicators such as confirmed cases, confirmed deaths, and testing to produce a score from 0 – being the worst – to 100 –...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Distrustful Bulgarians shirk Covid-19 vaccines 25.2.2021
North West has zero Covid deaths for 2 consecutive days 25.2.2021
Bafana star Zungu apologises for breaking Covid-19 regulations at Rangers 25.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.