EXPLAINER: The different Covid-19 vaccines and their side effects

South Africans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines, which are set to land soon.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the first one million doses would arrive on Monday, 1 February.

Currently, only the AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use in the country to prevent Covid-19 infections.

Here are some of the different Covid-19 vaccine options that South Africa will be considering:

AstraZeneca vaccine

Trade name: SII product called Covishield

Technology: Viral Vector (Genetically Modified Version)

Efficacy: 62%-90% (different trials)

Number of doses required: 2

Dose interval: 4-12 weeks (12 weeks recommended by the MAC) administered in the deltoid muscle with needle/syringe

Fully liquid vaccine

Storage: 2°C-8°C

Side effects: Mild to moderate in severity and usually resolve within a few days of vaccination injection site tenderness; injection site pain, headache, fatigue; myalgia, malaise; pyrexia, chills; and arthralgia, nausea.

Pfizer vaccine

Technology: mRNA

Efficacy: 95%

Number of doses required: 2

Dose interval: 21 days apart administered in the deltoid muscle with needle/syringe Vaccine require reconstitution

Storage: -70°C during storage and distribution, at vaccination site could be stored at 2°C-8°C for 120 hours

Side effects include fever, chills, headache and tiredness throughout the body were more common after the second dose of the vaccine. Most side effects were mild to moderate.

Allergic reaction could occur within four hours of getting vaccinated, including symptoms such as hives, swelling, or wheezing (respiratory distress). This includes allergic reactions to polyethylene glycol (PEG) and polysorbate.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Technology: Ad26 Viral vector vaccine

Efficacy: Currently in phase 3. Target efficacy 70%

Number of doses required: 1

Administered in the deltoid muscle with syringe

Fully liquid vaccine

Storage: 2°C-8°C

Side effects: Initial safety information released for the vaccine shows that the most common reactions after the vaccine was administered included injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle aches.

Phase III clinical trial in progress

Sinovac vaccine

Technology: Inactivated vaccine

Efficacy: 50%-70% (different trial results)

Number of doses required: 2

Dose interval: 14-day interval

Administered in the deltoid muscle with needle/syringe

Fully liquid vaccine

Storage: 2°C-8°C

Side effects: Most adverse reactions were mild, with the most common symptom being injection-site pain.

Moderna vaccine

Technology: mRNA

Efficacy: 94.5%

Number of doses required: 2

Dose interval: 28-day interval

Administered in the Deltoid muscle with syringe

Fully liquid

Storage: -20°C distribution storage at vaccination site could be stored at 2°C-8°C for 30 days

Side effects (such as fever, chills, tiredness, and headache) throughout the body were more common after the second dose of the vaccine. Most side effects were mild to moderate.

Allergic reactions could occur within four hours of getting vaccinated, including symptoms such as hives, swelling or wheezing (respiratory distress).

This includes allergic reactions to polyethylene glycol (PEG) and polysorbate.

