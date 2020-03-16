Motshekga outlines education department’s plan for pupils

In unpacking governments’ intervention measures on the Covid-19 pandemic, government has announced that notices have been sent to schools to send material for pupils to continue work from home.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has reiterated President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for schools to be closed this week, from 18 March, until 14 April.

Motshekga confirmed that notices were sent to schools for materials to be sent home for pupils to continue school work from home. The department of education is currently in talks to formulate a way forward after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for the closure of schools until after Easter in April.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi stressed the need for pupils to continue learning from home on Monday morning, as he called for parents to play a greater part in homeschool learning.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has stressed the importance of early intervention.

“If we don’t intervene at an early stage, delayed action could overwhelm the health system.”

While calling for calm, Mkhize indicated the likelihood of a state of emergency in the future. Although he pointed out that the country was not at a critical point, government would keep a close eye on the turn in events in the next week.

“The virus will be attacking us at all levels and we must be prepared to fight at all levels and be vigilant. Containment is more important than the treatment of one person. The virus will burn itself out… We need to reduce the numbers.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.