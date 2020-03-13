ZCC Easter pilgimage, other services to go ahead… for now

The annual gathering of the Zion Christian Church is expected to continue, despite Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize raising concerns about religious gatherings over the Easter holidays due to Covid-19 gathering momentum in the country.

Every year devotees from various parts of Southern Africa, including South Africa, Lesotho, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, gather at the church’s headquarters in Moria City, about 25km east of Polokwane, Limpopo.

The gathering is one of the largest and usually take place at Easter, with rough estimates placing attendance at between three and five million people.

Church spokesperson Reverend Emmanuel Motolla was unwilling to comment yesterday, but a member from church headquarters said some members travelled from Germany and the UK to the event. He said they had no intention of cancelling this year’s event, as preparations were already under way.

“We have already started transport arrangements for this year’s worship gathering as we have found no need to cancel the event unless in the near future their might be,” he said.

The South African Council of Churches director of all campuses Reverend Mzwandile Molo explained the council was engaging with the department of health and independent researchers to keep up to date with information on the virus in order for churches to take the necessary precautions. He also didn’t expect any Easter service cancellations.

“Churches are concerned about the virus and are taking the necessary precautions. There is engagement with department of health and independent researchers to update us with the latest information in order to guide the church,” he said.

“There has been no intention to cancel any of our Easter services as this is of great importance to the Christian culture.”

Molo explained that a meeting with church leaders will be held on Thursday, 19 March to conclude plans for the Easter holiday.

He added that he did not want to create anxiety among church members.

Spokesperson for the minister of health Popo Maja said: “President Ramaphosa will soon update political parties represented in parliament as well as church leaders on Covid-19.

“A special Cabinet briefing on Covid-19 is being convened for this Sunday in Tshwane.”

Legal expert Daniel Schoeman from Schoeman Borman Incorporated explained that the cancellation of religious events by authorities was allowed, based on whether the public interest outweighed those of the organisers.

He added that it would be negligent of the state to go against the public interest if they were concerned about the event happening under the circumstances.

“Our constitution states that we have the right to freedom of speech and to practice our personal religious views, although in this case the state is allowed to put a stop to those because of Covid-19, as they would be protecting the interest of the people,” he said.

