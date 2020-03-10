Sandton school to undergo deep cleaning amid coronavirus fears

Grayston Preparatory School said they would undergo a deep cleaning process on Tuesday in preparation for re-opening its doors to learners on Wednesday.

The school closed on Monday after one of its teachers had contact with the 10 people who recently returned from Italy, including patient zero.

The teacher is reportedly in isolation and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) contacted the teacher to request testing.

“As the department, we can confirm that Grayston Preparatory School will be opening its doors on Wednesday. On Tuesday, they will be doing what they refer to as deep cleaning,” said Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The school’s executive team met with representatives of the Grayston school board, the Gauteng education department, the Gauteng health department and the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa on Monday.

“We have also taken independent medical advice. Based on the advice received, the following actions will occur.

“The staff member in question will remain in self-imposed isolation for the quarantine period. At this stage, she remains asymptomatic and in good health. She will take guidance from the NICD [National Institute for Communicable Diseases] as to the protocol going forward,” said Grayston Preparatory School in a statement on Monday.

The school stressed that according to information from experts, its staff, children and parents are, at most, secondary or tertiary contacts and so are at very low risk.

“The school will re-open on Wednesday and we look forward to the return of all our learners. On their return, children will receive age-appropriate guidance from their class teachers on general hygiene and precautionary measures in such situations,” said the school.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has reiterated its call for basic hygiene practices, including the washing of hands and covering one’s mouth when coughing.

“That way, you are more likely to stay safe. We have sent a circular to all our schools to provide guidelines on what to do in terms of general hygiene standards,” Motshekga said.

Should there be any announcement relating to Covid-19 in schools or the general public, it would come from the national health department, she added.

