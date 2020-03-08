All suspected coronavirus carriers have been traced – Mkhize

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has assured South Africans that his department has highly competent officials to deal with the spread of the coronavirus after a third case was confirmed.

Speaking at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall during a community meeting on Sunday, Mkhize said there was no need to panic because the department was working tirelessly to track down all suspected carriers of the virus who were on the same plane as the couple that tested positive after catching the virus while on holiday in Italy.

Mkhize said nine of the 10 people who returned to South Africa from Italy had been tested and the department was still waiting for the results of the six of the group members.

“We confirm that we traced all 10 of these individuals. Nine of them had returned to South Africa,” said Mkhize.

He added that the couple’s children were also tested and their results have come out negative. “However, as part of taking extra precautions, these children will remain in self-quarantine until their parents have tested negative,” said the minister.

Mkhize said that it was a matter of a time before people were infected in South Africa and there was no way of stopping the virus from spreading besides taking precautionary measures and testing all those showing symptoms which include fever, tiredness and dry cough.

According to the World Health Organisation, the disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with Covid-19 coughs or exhales.

These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person. Other people then catch Covid-19 by touching these objects, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

The minister said provinces had also activated outbreak response teams to be on high alert to detect and manage new cases that may arise. He said the government was in the process of identifying facilities which include hotels, resorts and game reserves to accommodate about 151 South African nationals to be evacuated from China.

According to public opinion, the country seems divided over what Mkhize said with some saying that he was downplaying the seriousness of the virus while others were more optimistic.

A member of the public, Monique Vosloo said: “I don’t believe that they know what they are up against. First-world countries are struggling with containment.”

Another member of the public said there was no use pointing fingers because “we all shared a common threat”.

– gcinan@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.