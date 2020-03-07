Zweli Mkhize confirms second case of coronavirus in SA

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed a second case of coronavirus in South Africa on Saturday.

The 39-year-old woman from Gauteng was a direct contact to the first case from KwaZulu-Natal and was part of the group of 10 people that had travelled to Italy.

He said in a statement: “The public must be notified that we have information and know the whereabouts of all the other 10 people who were part of the group that had travelled to Italy. All those who came back to South Africa, are currently being tested. We are now awaiting their test results to come out. Since being traced, they have remained in isolation to avoid any further contact with third parties.

“The second patient who has now tested positive for COV-19 will now be immediately admitted to a public health facility in Gauteng that government has identified as one of the hospitals that are ready to receive COVID-19 positive patients.

“We are now following all the protocols that we have already publicly announced to the public in dealing with this case. We will keep the public fully informed on all relevant developments.

“We continue to call for calm and cooperation from the public and the media during this period. We also request that the privacy of the patients, the affected individuals and families be respected.

“Our commitment to do everything in our power to mitigate against the uncontrollable spread of COVID-19 in our country, remains.”

The South African embassy has notified the department of a 39-year-old male South African English teacher in Daegu, South Korea, who also tested positive for COVID-19.

He was due to return to South Africa and has since remained in South Korea.

Mkhize said the department was following up with South Korean authorities to obtain formal confirmation of the case and the details of where he was being treated.

The health minister confirmed the first coronavirus case in the country on Thursday.

Mkhize said the patient was a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy with his wife. They were part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in the country on Sunday.

“The patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough. The practice nurse took swabs and delivered it to the lab. The patient has been self-isolating since March 3. The couple also has two children.

“The Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) has identified the contacts by interviewing the patient and doctor. The tracer team has been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from NICD. The doctor has been self-isolated as well.”

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

