Health 4.3.2020 11:32 am

Coronavirus: SA ready to treat at ports of entry, 13 hospitals designated – Mkhize

Coronavirus: SA ready to treat at ports of entry, 13 hospitals designated – Mkhize

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize briefs media about South Africa's plans to fight the coronavirus before it reaches our shores, at the Southern Sun OR Tambo in Kempton Park, 1 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

As the country starts heading into the cooler, more flu-prone months, government is upping its antivirus game.

The South African government was “upping its game” at ports of entry, with every province ready to treat people showing symptoms of the coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told MPs on Wednesday.

“We can treat any patient who would land in this country and we have every province ready to treat such people,” Mkhize said while briefing Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Health.

The minister said 13 hospitals had been designated to isolate and treat people with symptoms of the virus.

The department was ensuring the floors and arrival halls of ports of entry were being disinfected and he has recommended that all immigration officials wear masks and gloves.

More to follow from Parliament.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Our prisons are failing. They need to become correctional facilities

Lotto With R100m in PowerBall prizes on the line tonight, these are SA’s ‘luckiest places’

Celebrities R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

Music Vietnamese COVID-19 safety dance goes… viral

Local News Lion on the loose in KZN


today in print

Read Today's edition