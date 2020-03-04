Coronavirus: SA ready to treat at ports of entry, 13 hospitals designated – Mkhize

The South African government was “upping its game” at ports of entry, with every province ready to treat people showing symptoms of the coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told MPs on Wednesday.

“We can treat any patient who would land in this country and we have every province ready to treat such people,” Mkhize said while briefing Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Health.

The minister said 13 hospitals had been designated to isolate and treat people with symptoms of the virus.

The department was ensuring the floors and arrival halls of ports of entry were being disinfected and he has recommended that all immigration officials wear masks and gloves.

More to follow from Parliament.

