Health 30.1.2020 06:00 am

Trapped and terrified in coronavirus country

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
A security guard wears a mask in an empty street in Beijing, China, 27 January 2020.Picture: EPA-EFE / WU HONG

A South African teacher living in China has become a ‘paranoid germaphobe’ since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

As China frantically attempts to contain the newest strain of the coronavirus, a South African living in China says she has essentially become a germaphobe anxiously waiting for the nightmare to end. This comes as the coronavirus took China by storm when it was first detected in Wuhan, in the east of the country, on 31 December last year. Since then, according to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Sunday the infections have risen to 2,014, with 29 outside of China. One of the people caught in the middle of the drama is a South African English...
