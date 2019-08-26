Flagship new forensic lab being built in Joburg

With a backlog of more than 80,000 forensic samples awaiting testing, the academic forensic pathology laboratory under construction in Johannesburg will take a weight off the Gauteng health department.

“It is confirmed that the building is 40% complete and the facility will be functional by November 2020,” health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said on Monday, on a visit to the construction site.

“This is one of the flagships. It is going to be one of the biggest forensic pathology services in the province and will increase the turnaround in pathology services,” said Masuku.

The Gauteng provincial government has invested R500 million in the state-of-the-art facility which will replace the Johannesburg forensic pathology mortuary in Hillbrow. The latter is struggling to cope with the demand for its services in Johannesburg.

Acting CEO of forensic medical services Dr Mosou Paul Morule said the 650-person storage facility would also serve an academic function with auditoriums, workspaces and medical procedure observation rooms for medical professionals and students.

“Under the care of the University of Witwatersrand, the facility will be on the frontline in terms of training and assisting medical students to do research.

“The services that will be offered include the training and development of law enforcement officers like the police, forensic officers and nursing staff.

“People involved in the legal fraternity will also benefit from this facility,” Morule said.

Once completed, the forensic laboratory will link tertiary education sites across the province.

