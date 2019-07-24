Health Professions Council of SA embarks on rights campaign in KZN

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) will on Thursday embark on a public awareness campaign to – among other issues – educate the public in terms of their rights as patients in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal.

The HPCSA is a statutory body, established to protect the public. It also guides health professions to ensure quality healthcare standards for all.

“In order to fully discharge its mandate of protecting the public and guiding the professions, the HPCSA, in collaboration with the Okahlamba Local Municipality, will be hosting a public awareness campaign in the Bergivlle area of Winterton,” said the HPCSA in a statement.

“The focus of the awareness campaign will be – among others – to inform the public on the role and responsibilities of the HPCSA, to educate the public in terms of their rights as patients and to educate the public on the role of mediation in medical negligence.”

Another mandate of council is to enforce compliance by practitioners in line with the provisions of the Health Professions Act, 1974.

“This awareness campaign will therefore educate the public on how to identify bogus practitioners and work closely with the HPCSA to root out and report fake practitioners,” said the statement.

Mayor Mlungisi Ndlangisa, ward Councillors and other stakeholders will attend the HPCSA campaign event which will be held at Khethani Community Hall, Winterton (Bergville) between 10 am and 1 pm.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.