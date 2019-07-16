Bakkie to patients’ rescue as Limpopo ambulance out of order

A spat broke out between the Limpopo health department and the Bolsheviks political party after patients of a hospital in Sekhukhune were transported to Ga-Rankuwa in an open bakkie.

The patients waited for hours for an ambulance, only to be told at the last minute there were none available.

Philadelphia Hospital officials said the ambulances had been dispatched elsewhere.

“Either you use a bakkie for transport or you miss your appointments,” the officials said.

The patients were booked to see medical staff at George Masebe Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, outside Pretoria. Some were scheduled for regular check-ups and others for consultations, as there were not enough doctors or medication at the Limpopo hospital.

The majority were going for dialysis as Philadelphia Hospital did not have the necessary machines, The Citizen was told.

The use of a bakkie to transport them caused widespread anger, and the Bolsheviks party reported it to the media.

“This predicament highlights the chronic challenges faced by the department in Limpopo. Currently, there is no medication or food at Philadelphia Hospital,” said Bolsheviks acting general secretary Seun Mogotji.

“We call on the MEC to investigate this mistake. We will open a case of attempted murder against whoever authorised this.”

Mogotji said it was inhumane and violated basic human rights.

“Our people cannot continue to be so badly mistreated and disrespected by our government. We want action now,” he said.

Before the May 8 polls, MEC Phophi Ramathuba presented ambulances for hospitals. But the Bolsheviks said only one went to Philadelphia.

Yesterday, the department confirmed patients had been transported in a bakkie.

“These were not patients from wards, but those who had been discharged but still go to George Mukhari for check-ups,” said health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana.

He added that the planned patient transport vehicle scheduled to transport them had mechanical problems on the day.

He added that the patients said they would go in any available vehicle as they did not want to miss the appointments.

“The only available vehicle was a Nissan Hardbody Double Cab.”

