New equipment for Lenasia community health centre allows for life-changing eye surgery

Fifteen patients have had their eyesight restored at the Lenasia South Community Health Centre using state-of-the-art equipment procured through a public-private partnership between fashion retailer Truworths and the Gauteng department of health.

Approximately R5.5 million had been invested in the centre since Truworths joined forces with international non-governmental organisation Orbis Africa to help tackle a backlog in cataract surgeries which left thousands of people in the greater Soweto area waiting for up to a year for simple but life-changing operations, said the retailer’s human relations executive Helen Drabbe.

In the last year, nearly R2 million was invested in equipment.

The initiative follows the signing of a memorandum of agreement signed in 2015 with the Gauteng department of health. Truworths donated R3.6 million in the first year to establish a cataract surgery unit in Lenasia South as well as to fund a major refurbishment to the eye clinic to improve patient care.

“This weekend is a celebration of the ongoing partnership that enabled the purchase of additional specialised equipment to increase the Truworths Eye Clinic’s capacity to deal with more complex cases as well as to use the Lenasia South facility as an academic facility for eye healthcare,” Drabbe said.

The Gauteng health department’s eye health manager Virginia Mawela said the contribution by Truworths and Orbis Africa was testament to what could be achieved when the private sector joined hands with the government.

“Most of these patients would have had to wait a little longer for cataract operations if it was not for this facility and the equipment which has been made possible by both organisations,” Mawela said.

Although a relatively simple 20-minute procedure can restore sight, cataracts remain one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide.

The World Health Organisation estimates that 20 million people have been blinded by untreated cataracts in lower-income countries where they lack access to care.

In Africa, about 4.8 million people are considered clinically blind and 16.6 million live with severe to moderate visual impairment. Some 75% of these patients could be treated by facilities like the LSCHC.

– African News Agency

