Society must assist in fight against substance abuse – Western Cape social development

The Western Cape social development department on Wednesday said it has allocated R109.8 million for the 2019/20 financial year to fight drug abuse and illicit trafficking and called on society to assist the department in tackling the scourge.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said the department has provided early intervention services to well over 30,000 individuals, and aftercare and reintegration services to nearly 9,000 individuals since 2014.

She said that the legacy of apartheid had manifested in various ways since 1994.

“One direct consequence is the increased prevalence of substance misuse and abuse. A major social problem, it has a debilitating impact on South African society.

“Moreover, substance abuse has a direct relationship with the increase in many social problems, ranging from poverty to crime, gender-based violence, and child abuse,” said Fernandez.

Given this context, establishing and improving existing substance abuse interventions in the Western Cape remains an urgent priority, she added. “Above all, collaborative strategies between government, stakeholders across society and the affected communities, is what is required to win the fight against substance abuse.”

Fernandez also highlighted that the department has grown its network of funded services from seven in 2009, to now funding 53 organisations working at over 75 sites across the province. The 75 sites include the six funded inpatient treatment centres.

“We have specifically targeted treating young people, in order to address the rising tide of youth alcohol and drug usage,” she said, further urging all residents suffering from substance abuse to make use of the services by contacting www.heretohelp.co.za website, or the DSD hotline on 0800 220 250.

– African News Agency (ANA)

