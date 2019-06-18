Right to Care ready to perform circumcisions during winter holidays

Health NGO Right to Care said on Tuesday that they were prepared to perform circumcisions during the winter school holidays.

Right to Care said they had performed one million medical circumcisions in five years.

The NGO said they were working closely with the department of health to offer free and safe circumcisions at clinics and health facilities in the Thabo Mofutsanyane District in the Free State.

Right to Care said: “It is proven that circumcision helps reduce the sexual transmission of HIV as well of some sexually transmitted infections. It also helps reduce the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) which causes cervical cancer in women. There is also evidence that a large-scale circumcision programme can prevent large numbers of new HIV infections and save lives.”

Medical male circumcision project director at Right to Care, Dr Khumbulani Moyo, said: “Men who circumcise this winter must visit the clinic two days after the procedure so that healthcare workers can check that the wound is clean and is healing properly. They must follow all the directions the healthcare workers give them.”

Moyo said that “even after circumcision, condom use remains vital to prevent the transmission of HIV”.

He also warned of some of the myths that still existed around circumcision, including that circumcision prevented HIV transmission, that the healing process was painful, and that circumcision would interfere with the ability to enjoy sex.

Anyone needing more information on male circumcision can call Right To Care on 082 808 6152.

– African News Agency

