EAC considering experimental vaccine to fight Ebola spread

As the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) battles to contain the spread of Ebola due to attacks on treatment centres by armed militias and the inability of aid workers to reach conflict areas because of ongoing fighting East African Community (EAC), ministers are considering using an experimental Ebola vaccine.

Six countries bordering the DRC’s North Kivu and Ituri Provinces, where Ebola is spreading like wildfire, have decided to pull out all the stops to ensure they can respond effectively in the event that there are confirmed cases reported in their respective territories, the East African reported.

The countries at high risk are Uganda, Burundi, and Rwanda while parts of South Sudan and Tanzania face a medium risk.

The World Health Organisation has recommended “compassionate” use of the vaccine known as rVSV-ZEBOV, which scientists say has proven to be safe and well-tolerated.

The vaccine, however, is still being trialled and not available on the market.

Dr Michael Katende, the acting head of the health department at the East African Community Secretariat in Arusha Tanzania, said using the experimental vaccine was a promising move that was better than using nothing at all.

– African News Agenecy

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.