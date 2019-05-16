SA could face ‘national health crisis’ if nursing shortage is not addressed

Trade union Solidarity’s Occupational Guild for Health Practitioners on Thursday said that unless an urgent intervention takes place and solutions are found for the huge shortage of nursing staff, South Africa could face a national health crisis.

“One of the biggest challenges in the nursing industry in South Africa is the shortage of nursing staff. In 2010, a shortage of more than 44,700 nursing staff was recorded,” said head of the Solidarity Occupational Guilds, Hennie Bierman.

According to Bierman, the nursing profession has been jeopardised over the past decade by among others, a lack of funds, a shortage of equipment, and insufficient training.

“The number of qualified nursing practitioners in all nursing categories decreased by approximately 40 percent since 2013,” he said.

The ratio of nursing staff to the population using the public health care sector, according to Persal, the payroll and personnel administration system, indicated that there was only one nurse per 401 people.

Bierman said urgent action was needed to halt the drastic decline of qualifying students. “The South African Nursing Council (SANC) confirmed that there has been a decrease of more than 8,000 qualifying students from 2016 to 2017.”

He said vigorous planning was necessary to ensure the survival of this noble profession and therefore, the Solidarity Occupational Guild for Health Practitioners has taken the responsibility of creating a large study fund, specifically for nursing students.

“This fund has been created to provide training for students who have a consuming passion to help people, but cannot afford it,” Bierman said.

The union said it also planned to offer profession-specific training of high quality through S-leer, Solidarity’s centre for continued learning, to create a platform for nursing staff to develop their skills and abilities further. Solidarity will also focus on strengthening Akademia’s endeavours regarding accreditation for its degree in Nursing, the union added.

“Nursing as a profession in South Africa is in jeopardy, but the impact thereof on good health care for millions of South Africans is almost inconceivable,” Bierman said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

