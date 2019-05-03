North West province welcomes 13 health specialists

Thirteen specialist health professionals have been appointed in North West, the provincial health department said on Friday.

“We appreciate your ideological decisions by serving mankind instead of being selfish with your professions by serving yourselves in private sector, and rather to come and serve in the public sector. You are indeed highly appreciated. We are happy that you are not only going to serve the community of Dr Kenneth Kaunda District but the whole North West province,” Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said, welcoming the specialists.

“With your appointment, we are going to improve the quality of our public service, the people derive confidence from clinical quality services you provide and thus trust the government with their lives, particularly, to the majority of South Africans who are accessing public healthcare. You are indeed a solution provider to the health problems we experience. The department and the hospital must make sure you are kept happy so that you stay longer in the system.”

The newly appointed specialists are working for Klerksdorp-Tshepong Tertiary Hospital Complex.

“The ability of the hospital to attract and retain the necessary specialists and medical doctors is attributed to the Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital Complex’s strategic alliance with Witswatersrand University Medical School under the leadership of MEC for Health Madoda Sambatha,” said Polaki Mokatsane, the CEO of Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital Complex.

Chief Specialist and Tertiary Services Coordinator, Professor Binu Luke said they were happy to beef up the clinical specialist structure so that ordinary public patients, who were used to ordinary medical options and treatment would now enjoy huge outcomes and benefits from in-depth medical expertise that were saving lives.

The North West has in the past referred most of the patients in need of specialist medical care to Gauteng. With the appointment of specialists who come from diverse areas of medical specialist areas, patients would now be treated in the province.

The department had also officially opened Boitekong Community Health Centre in Boitekong near Rustenburg, a solar-powered digital health centre in Madibogo near Mahikeng, Madikwe clinic in Moses Kotane local municipality and the R130 million Sekhing Community Health Centre in Taung.

This was in a bid to deliver basic health care services to the people of the North West province.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.