More details released on late Jackson Mthembu’s funeral service

Government has released more details of the funeral service of the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

On Friday it was announced that Mthembu will be honoured with an Official Funeral Category 1 this Sunday at his home in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Mthembu passed away on Thursday, 21 January, from Covid-19 complications after he tested positive earlier this month. He was 62 at the time of his death.

In a statement on Saturday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said the funeral service of Mthembu will take place on Sunday, 24 January 2021 starting from 9am.

WATCH LIVE: Jackson Mthembu’s funeral service

The service will take place at the Roman Catholic Church near his home at Ackerville Township, Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

Phumla Williams, GCIS director-general said: “The Minister will be laid to rest at Old Pretoria Road Cemetery in Emalahleni. Due to the Covid-19 alert level 3 regulations currently in place, attendance of the funeral service will be limited to 50 people.”

The Official Funerals Category 1 is given to serving ministers. The national flag will also be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Saturday until Sunday evening, the day of the funeral.

It was revealed on Friday by the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture was due to appear before the commission in the coming weeks.

“Mr Mthembu publicly supported the commission, cooperated with it, and was due to testify before the commission in the next few weeks with regard to the time when he was the chief whip of the ANC in Parliament,” the commission said in a statement.

The ANC on Thursday hailed Mthembu for his service to the country, saying he died with his boots on working for the citizens of South Africa.

OBITUARY: Key moments in Jackson Mthembu’s political career

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte described Mthembu as someone who had an unbelievable work ethic and was loyal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.