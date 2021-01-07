Top job available at the National Energy Regulator of SA

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has gazetted a call for nominations to fill the position of chief executive officer (CEO) for the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

In publishing the call, Minister Gwede Mantashe said candidates needed to be “strictly South African citizens or holders of [a] permit as permanent residents in the Republic”.

Nersa suspended its operations during the level 5 lockdown last year, and is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Eskom over electricity price hikes.

The minimum requirements for the position fo Nersa CEO include:

Minimum of master’s degree or equivalent in engineering/finance/economics/law/business management;

Minimum of 10 years’ working experience including five years in a regulatory environment and five years at executive management;

A sound understanding of regulatory policy in the South African context and of the South African electricity, piped-gas and petroleum pipelines industries are of great importance.

Candidates must be competent in the following:

Strategic management skills;

Strategic decision-making skills;

Relationship management;

Performance management;

Leadership skills;

Corporate governance skills;

Financial management skills; and

Regulatory skills.

Nominations can be forwarded with a comprehensive CV, certified copies of qualifications, certified copy of ID, nomination form (obtainable from the Nersa website) and acceptance by the nominee to ceonominations@nersa.org.za attention to: Sello Hlobelo, National Energy Regulator of South Africa, Human Resources Department, PO Box 40343, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0007.

