Gvt to fork out R88m for MPs’ village upgrades, says De Lille

Government is forking out around R88 million on upgrades to three parliamentary villages in Cape Town.

This was according to a response from Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille to a parliamentary question by Freedom Front Plus MP Philippus van Staden.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) was responsible for the buildings on the parliamentary precinct, and parliamentary villages for MPs who didn’t live in Cape Town.

Van Staden wanted details on the refurbishments of parliamentary villages in the city.

He also wanted the name of each company awarded the tender to complete the projects.

Cape Town’s three parliamentary villages are situated in Acacia Park near Goodwood, Pelican Park on the Cape False Bay coast and Laboria Park in Belhar.

De Lille said one company – the Construction Company – was awarded the tender to upgrade the facilities.

“The total cost for the maintenance project at the three Parliamentary Villages amounts to R88 997 040.93. Each unit will be assessed. Maintenance and refurbishment will include concrete and formwork, waterproofing, carpentry and joinery, painting, tiling, plumbing, drainage and glazing. Up to 40% of the value of the maintenance project will go to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), to be appointed by the main contractor,” she said.

In June, De Lille revealed government was spending R423 million on upgrading the official homes and offices of MPs and public office bearers.

De Lille previously said R203 million had been allocated for facilities management at the Union Buildings and presidency offices.

Another R48 million had been set aside for the revamping of the Groote Schuur Estate; a budget of R15 million for roads and parking at the Bryntirion Presidential Estate and R104 million will be spent on parliamentary villages in Cape Town.

The DPWI had set R54 million aside to “provide integrated facilities management services for a five-year period in the parliamentary villages and for official residential accommodation”.

Refurbishments were also underway at the National Council of Provinces building, including work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning as well as electrical and electronic installations.

The project would cost about R11 800 000.

Last month, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise slammed the DPWI and accused it of taking Parliament for a ride after it was revealed that R25 million would be spent on kitchen cupboards.

