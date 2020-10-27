MMC Loyiso Masuku returns to work

MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services, Loyiso Masuku has returned to her duties at the City of Johannesburg as of Tuesday, 27 October 2020.

This came after Johannesburg mayor, Geoff Makhubo, received notice from Masuku stating her intention to return to duty.

“The mayor has noted the notice and accepted the return of MMC Masuku to her role and that of Leader of Executive Business (LOEB),” mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said in a statement on Tuesday.

Masuku, her husband, Bandile Masuku, presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband, Chief Madzikane II Diko were at the centre of alleged Covid-19 PPE corruption at the Gauteng Department of Health after an IOL media report revealed that Khusela’s husband was awarded a R125m tender to provide PPE to the provincial health department.

This resulted in the Masukus and Khusela Diko placed on a leave of absence pending a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into the matter.

News24 earlier reported that all parties denied any wrongdoing.

Bandile Masuku, the former Health MEC, was recently discharged from his duties by Gauteng Premier David Makhura after a preliminary SIU report found that he failed “to execute his functions in compliance with the constitution and the PFMA”.

The report, dated 1 October, found that Bandile Masuku knew about the irregular procurement processes in his department, because senior officials had kept him informed of every step of the process, as early as April 2020, News24 reported.

Bandile Masuku, however, maintained his innocence and intended to challenge the findings which led to his “discharging” in court.

News24 also reported that the ANC’s Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) revealed that Khusela Diko and Bandile Masuku were headed to the ANC’s disciplinary committee.

In addition, the outcome of this disciplinary process would determine whether the pair would continue being PEC members.

