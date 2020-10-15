 
 
Eskom contracts ‘dumped SA into crisis’

Many Eskom contracts were there to enrich a small number of people and dump the country into an energy crisis.

Marizka Coetzer
15 Oct 2020
05:59:42 AM
Picture: iStock

This is the view of an energy expert after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) yesterday updated parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the shocking findings of its investigation, including more than 5,000 disciplinary proceedings of officials for conflict of interest and seven referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution. Some of the findings in the SIU’s investigation revealed that 5,452 Eskom officials failed to submit declarations of interest and 135 officials were found to be doing business with Eskom (to the value of more than R6 billion. Seven NPA referrals had been made against seven officials...

