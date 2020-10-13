JMPD impounds 65 vehicles since beginning of October

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has impounded sixty-five vehicles since the beginning on October.

The number includes 14 taxis with license discs which did not correspond with license plates and 48 private vehicles which had only one number plate or no number plates at all, or had fake license discs.

Two trucks which displayed fake license discs were also impounded.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “These vehicles were checked, and number plates, chassis and engine numbers verified to see if they were stolen. The process to be followed in order for a vehicle owner to retrieve such a vehicle, they have to produce a registration paper and an ID document.

“Where vehicles had no number plates, the owners were issued with fines that varied from R250 to R1250, or where vehicle owners allowed an unlicensed driver to drive a vehicle. For vehicles with fake license disks, the owners had to be arrested.”

