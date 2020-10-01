Cyril taking the moral high ground on ANC’s jet junket

PREMIUM!
Cyril taking the moral high ground on ANC’s jet junketGovernment 27 mins ago
Ramaphosa appears to be taking the moral high ground, which augurs well, but questions remain about the real billing rates used, and Mapisa-Nqakula’s continued apparent lack of remorse for ferrying her party comrades in a government jet.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
local soccer Which players could Pitso take from Sundowns to Cairo?
Courts Public Protector pilloried in court
Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 1,767 new cases reported along with 67 deaths
Government ‘Leisure travellers from high risk countries not permitted in SA’ says Pandor
Multimedia GALLERY: Homeless receive helping hand