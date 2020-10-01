 
 
Cyril taking the moral high ground on ANC’s jet junket

Government 27 mins ago

Ramaphosa appears to be taking the moral high ground, which augurs well, but questions remain about the real billing rates used, and Mapisa-Nqakula’s continued apparent lack of remorse for ferrying her party comrades in a government jet.

Sipho Mabena
01 Oct 2020
11:31:54 AM
PREMIUM!
Cyril taking the moral high ground on ANC's jet junket

The defence department’s R105 545.46 bill to the ANC for the use of a SA National Defence Force’s aircraft for the contentious trip to Zimbabwe has been described as fair, but that it could have been more. Experts believe the bill as well as the decision to make public Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s report on flying an ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, at the taxpayers’ expense and while the country was in a national lockdown augured well for President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to Darren Olivier, defence expert and director at African Defence Review, publication of the report in full was a...

