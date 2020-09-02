DA lays fraud charges against acting head of Government Printing Works

According to DA MP Adrian Roos, the charges emanate from whistleblowers, who approached the parliamentary portfolio committee on home affairs.

Roos said the whistleblowers accused Fosi of corruption, soliciting bribes, and interfering in supply chain management.

News24 attempted to get comment from Fosi and the Department of Home Affairs, which proved unsuccessful.

It is further alleged there was undue influence in Fosi’s appointment to GPW, that she has victimised and bullied employees, as well as not declaring a catering company that she owns.

Roos said the one allegation of supply chain irregularity was investigated by the Public Service Commission (PSC). Fosi was found guilty, but cleared of giving an unlawful instruction – despite evidence of such an instruction.

These allegations related to a strategic workshop in Bela-Bela, Limpopo.

Evidence

The DA further contended that evidence was not accessed by the PSC, as the lead investigator was a former colleague of Fosi.

News24 previously reported that the draft final report by the PSC found there was no basis for the allegation of corruption against Fosi.

The report, however, implicated her in irregularities with the evaluation of three quotations for the provision of facilitation services.

Fosi reportedly told the PSC that she became aware, during the commission’s investigation, that a former supply chain management director deliberately did not comply with the relevant policies.

He allegedly did this to blackmail Fosi into extending his employment contract.

Roos said there were also vast differences in the preliminary and final report.

The appointment of Fosi has also been referred to the Hawks for investigation by the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, under which the GPW falls.

Roos told News24 that a number of the other allegations were not referred to the PSC, which led to the laying of the criminal charges.

“However, other allegations remain uninvestigated, despite a recommendation of the parliamentary legal advisors to the portfolio committee on home affairs to have all allegations referred to the PSC for investigation,” Roos said.

Roos added that there was no personal vendetta against Fosi.

He said MPs have a legal statutory duty in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act to report allegations of corruption that are brought to their attention.

“The DA will ensure that no allegations are allowed to be swept under the carpet and that justice takes its course.”

