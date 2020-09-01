Government 1.9.2020 09:07 pm

Ramaphosa appoints Lusanda Mxenge as acting DG in the Presidency

News24 Wire
Ramaphosa appoints Lusanda Mxenge as acting DG in the Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers an eulogy at the state funeral of Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni, Johannesburg, 29 July 2020. Picture: GCIS

This after the retirement of Dr Cassius Lubisi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Lusanda Mxenge as the acting director-general in the Presidency and secretary of the Cabinet with effect from Tuesday.

“[Ms] Mxenge, who has held the position of deputy director-general: Cabinet office, will serve as acting director-general for a period of six months or until the post is filled – whichever comes first,” Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement on Tuesday.

This after the retirement of Dr Cassius Lubisi.

The acting appointment was in terms of Section 32 of the Public Service Act of 1994 as amended, with all delegated powers attached to the post of director-general and head of department, the Presidency said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm

Business News Crime, electricity theft kill off critical businesses in Joburg

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial and petrol price

Courts Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial to start in October

Business News Petrol price goes up by 1 cent, diesel down 21 cents


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition