WATCH LIVE: NCCC to brief SA on Level 2 regulations

Cooperative Governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Luiz Rampelotto/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will lead the briefing, which is scheduled to start at 2pm. 

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is set to brief the nation on Level 2 lockdown regulations on Monday. 

The country moves to Level 2 at midnight on Tuesday.

Level 2 lockdown will see nearly all restrictions removed as South Africa gradually opens up the economy.

Interprovincial travel will be permitted, subject to regulations, and the ban on alcohol and tobacco sales will be lifted. 

Bars and taverns will be allowed to resume business, but will have to adhere to stipulated regulations in terms of operating hours and the number of patrons allowed. 

Here’s what else you can expect under Level 2:
  • There will still be a curfew from 10pm to 4am daily, unless you have a permit.
  • Movie theatres will reopen;
  • Theatres, concerts and live performances can return, for 50 people or less;
  • Casinos may operate at 50% capacity with social distancing protocols;
  • Auctions can return, subject to strict measures;
  • Sport matches for professionals and non-professionals are allowed, but no spectators are allowed yet;
  • Weddings can take place, as long as there is a maximum of 50 guests attending;
  • Social gatherings at homes for less than 10 visitors is allowed;
  • Fitness centres can accommodate 50 people or less – this includes gyms, swimming pools, beaches, parks, sports grounds, museums, galleries and libraries;
  • Bars, taverns and shebeens may reopen and service 50 people or less; and
  • All accommodation facilities and tour operators can resume business, subject to regulations.

Watch the live stream here: 

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

