Tshwane reopens development, spatial planning offices

The City of Tshwane has reopened two additional economic development and spatial planning offices after they were declared safe and ready to resume operations.

The metro’s spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the offices were declared safe by Tshwane’s Covid-19 tactical committee and would operate again from Thursday.

The two offices are the built environment and enforcement, city planning and development, Block E and F, Centurion offices as well as the built environment and enforcement, Chris Hani building, Pedra Diamonds hostels, Cullinan.

Other offices which resumed operations on Wednesday include:

The built environment and enforcement, city planning and development – Akasia municipal complex, 16 Dale Avenue, Karenpark.

The built environment and enforcement, city planning and development – Soshanguve municipal building, 2275, block F.

The built environment and enforcement, city planning and development – Kudu House building, 240 Marija Street, Sinoville municipal complex.

Economic development – Saambou building.

The built environment and enforcement – Shere offices, plot no 43, Struben Street.

The built environment and enforcement (BEE), city planning and development (CPnD) – Isivuno building.

The built environment and enforcement – traffic licensing, region 7 building, division: economic development – Ou Raadsaal building.

The built environment and enforcement – Sammy Marks building, division: economic development – Ou Nederlandsche bank building.

Bokaba said customers would be able to make electronic (email) submissions of new land development applications (rezoning and township establishment), process all land development applications and submit and collect building plans.

He said information counters for collection of zoning certificates would operate, building inspections and issuing of contravention notices would proceed. Also informal and formal businesses permits and licence applications would be accepted.

“We would like to apologise to residents for the inconvenience caused by the introduction of the lockdown regulations.”

