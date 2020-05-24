WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation amid report that booze back, cigarettes still out

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation at 7pm on Sunday about developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

You can watch the address in the provided video link, courtesy of eNCA, below. The video will begin to play as soon as the president goes live.

This article will also be updated with an up-to-the-minute report, which you can read by refreshing this page after 7pm.

The president’s address follows recent meetings of Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Coordinating Council, which considered the prospects for the country’s progression from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 of the national lockdown, according to a statement by the presidency.

“As part of exploring a possible prospects and assessing the continuing health, social and economic impacts of the pandemic, President Ramaphosa has also held consultative meetings with the business, labour and community constituencies of the National Economic Development and Labour Council; leaders of political parties represented in Parliament; traditional leaders; leadership of interfaith communities; the South African Council of Churches, and the tourism industry, which is the single largest source of employment in the private sector.

“The President’s address will be broadcast live on television and radio and will be streamed live on a range of online platforms,” said spokesperson Khusela Diko.

The announcement came shortly after a draft report from government started doing the rounds showing that it was likely that alcohol sales might again be allowed for private consumption off-premises from Monday to Thursday, but that the tobacco ban could be extended with the move to level 3.

Government has maintained that the draft document was only part of an ongoing discussion and was not yet finalised.

It’s understood that ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi, both former health ministers, pushed hard to extend the tobacco ban.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.