More than 3.5 million unemployed apply for R350 Sassa grant

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has received more than 3.5 million applications for the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant since going live on Monday.

Of the 3,585,040 applications received, 2,394,949 applications were made using the SMS line, with 204,434 made via the website, 485,657 via WhatsApp and 500,000 via emails.

The applications are being assessed and verified and those eligible would be notified and receive their first payment today.

Once an application has been approved, Sassa will ask for banking details, said Minister Lindiwe Zulu in a statement.

“The special Covid-19 SRD Grant is intended to mitigate the undue hardships faced by individuals and families through this difficult time. We are pleased with the intake so far and we urge all eligible individuals to apply on time,” said Zulu.

She further appealed to those already receiving social grants not to apply as they are not eligible.

