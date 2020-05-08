Covid-19 8.5.2020 04:38 pm

Popcru welcomes government decision to place 19K prisoners on early parole

Citizen reporter
Popcru welcomes government decision to place 19K prisoners on early parole

An inmate does laundry during Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola's launch of Covid-19 screening campaign at the Johannesburg Prison, 8 April 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The provision excludes those serving life imprisonment or serving terms for serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder, gender-based violence and child abuse. 

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has supported the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to roll out a Covid-19 parole dispensation, set to release about 19,000 prisoners on parole.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamolo spoke to Jacaranda FM, and said the intervention would go a long way in easing the burden on frontline staff members.

“We further urge that those caught breaking lockdown rules should not be taken to police holding cells as they are equally crowded, and rather be charged through paying guilt fines in avoiding avoidable infections.”

Ramaphosa authorised the release of the prisoners to contain the spread of the virus in correctional services facilities, with confirmed cases in prisons now at 172.

The provision excludes those serving life imprisonment or serving terms for serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder, gender-based violence and child abuse.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola provided further details on the plan.

“We are inculcating a restorative justice system. The restorative justice system sees crime as an act against the victim and shifts the focus to repairing the harm that has been committed against the victim and the community. It believes that the offender also needs assistance and seeks to identify what needs to be changed to prevent further re-offending,” as reported by EWN. 

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Only petty criminals will be released on ‘virus parole’ – Lamola 8.5.2020
DA opposes parole of prisoners as it ‘will worsen Covid-19 humanitarian crisis’ 8.5.2020
Ramaphosa authorises parole for 19,000 inmates to combat Covid-19  8.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC NEC slams Mboweni over Twitter rant, contradictions

Courts SCA overturns ruling against police in woman’s rape ordeal

World Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

Infection Updates Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO


today in print

Read Today's edition