Ramaphosa to address the nation on Tuesday evening

South Africa - Pretoria - 21 July 2019 - President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the media on the Public Protector's report on the allegations that he violated the Executive Ethics Code at the Union Buildings. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

His address will flow from the recent deliberations he was part of with Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council, and the National Economic Development and Labour Council, among others.

The Presidency announced on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation in the evening on the additional economic and social relief measures that would form part of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic going forward.

The Presidency would during the course of the day announce the time for the president’s address, which would be broadcast on radio and television and be streamed live.

In his weekly letter to the nation yesterday, Ramaphosa offered a frank assessment of the current situation nearly a month into the lockdown imposed to limit the spread of Covid-19.

He said government chose to “err on the side of caution” when implementing state of disaster measures that critics have said have inflicted more damage than necessary to the economy. His letter strongly hinted at the possibility that many people will be allowed to return to various jobs at the end of April when the extension of the lockdown ends.

The president admitted that the inequalities and hunger being highlighted by the coronavirus outbreak are not just because of the apartheid past but because of a “fundamental failing in our post-apartheid society”.

He promised that he would shortly provide more clarity on the direct measures that will be taken to ensure that the most vulnerable South Africans don’t have to worry about where their next meal may be coming from.

