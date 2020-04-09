WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday address the nation on the continuing efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency has said.

“The president’s address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council held yesterday, 8 April 2020 and consultations that the president would have held during the course of the day with various social partners during the course of the day.”

The president’s televised address will be at 8 pm. You can watch it live in the stream below, courtesy of eNCA.

South Africans have eagerly been awaiting news on whether the current lockdown will be extended from its initially announced end date of next Thursday, 16 April.

The country’s frayed nerves were not helped this week by Ramaphosa joking with journalists on Tuesday that although he had said the lockdown would end on 16 April, he had not said what year it would be.

Ramaphosa said this week he still had to make “serious decisions” about the lockdown after considering all the options based on scientific modelling, advice and the economic impact of the lockdown, suggesting government is yet to make up its mind about lifting the lockdown, or even just easing it. The restrictions have put a stranglehold on an economy that was already in distress before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world.

Government has said it will only be able to assess the effectiveness of the initial 21-day lockdown in the days ahead, suggesting any announcement about ending this lockdown as planned or extending it will only come next week, though Ramaphosa’s surprise announcement of an address may change all that.

The presidency’s spokesperson had earlier warned South Africa against “fake news on social media” about any address by Ramaphosa. Spokesperson Khusela Diko pointed out that an official advisory would have been sent if something so important were going to happen.

“Anything other than an official advisory is fake news,” she said, only for it to later turn out to be true.

The only planned activity for the president on Thursday that had earlier been announced was his trip to the department of health’s Covid-19 Information Centre at the CSIR.

The data from this centre will play a significant role in any future decisions the National Command Council will take.