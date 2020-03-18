Ramaphosa slams panic buying and stockpiling: ‘There is just no need for that’

Briefing media after his briefing with all political parties represented in the National Assembly, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at Tuynhuys in Cape Town that all parties had agreed that the country was in an extreme situation requiring extraordinary measures.

He said all 14 parties were standing together across party political divides to advance the interests of the country and defending lives.

“We are united as the leaders of our country. This is unprecedented. We have not seen something as serious as this confronting our nation.

“We share a common desire to keep our people safe and mitigate the disruption to our economy and the lives and livelihoods of our people.”

Ramaphosa said everyone understood it was time to show leadership, through both actions and pronouncements and get all the people in the country mobilised behind the anti-virus efforts.

All were agreed that an exceptional response was needed, that needed to be immediate and sustained.

“I was truly humbled by the expressions of support for all the measures from all the political leaders.”

He said the country was not helpless and there was much that could be done to slow down the spread of the disease and bring the pandemic to heal.

“We agreed that all political parties must equally bear the responsibility of mobilising and communicating with our people. An effective and popular campaign depends on the provision of regular and accurate information from government that is transparent. That we have agreed to do.

“We need a heightened personal responsibility from all South Africans.”

He reiterated the need for hand washing, social distancing and avoiding public gatherings of more than 100 people. All political parties agreed not to have any large gatherings.

Ramaphosa pointed to “excessive alcohol use that increases the likelihood of infection” and spoke out against fake news and rumourmongering again.

“As political parties we will want to work together from the same information sheet. The voices on this issue should cut across the various political parties and be non-partisan. This is an enemy we confront together to make sure we rid our country of coronavirus.”

He called on citizens to avoid “excessive purchases”. Supply chains remained intact and there was “no need for stockpiling … there is just no need for that”.

All role players were working to mitigate the adverse economic effects of the outbreak.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen took the podium as leader of the opposition after Ramaphosa’s address to concur with Ramaphosa, while calling on business and all South Africans to get involved to save both lives and the economy.

He called for people to “remain calm and deliberative … stop the panic buying and the fake news”.

EFF leader Julius Malema also lent his support to Ramaphosa and called on businesses not to try to maximise profits out of the crisis.

He said the only way hospitals would avoid being “nationalised” during the crisis was if they fully cooperated with the health minister and gave government everything they needed. “We don’t want to see anyone taking advantage during this disaster to steal from the poorest of the poor.

“If you are not a close relative or friend, avoid going to funerals. We call on church leaders not to allow more than 100 people in churches.

“We are calling on our church leaders to work together to reduce the spread of this virus.

“Unity of purpose is necessary.”

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said that it was imperative to ensure the country did not have to enter a state of emergency after a state of disaster was declared.

