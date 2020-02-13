 
 
Government 13.2.2020 06:15 am

Govt using prescribed assets for funding isn’t a done deal

Rorisang Kgosana
Govt using prescribed assets for funding isn’t a done deal

ANC head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana.

‘The resolution of the ANC says that we will explore the possibility of prescribed assets and not necessarily implement it,’ said Enoch Godongwana.

The country should know by June whether the ANC will consider implementing the practice of prescribing assets, which would see pension and investor funds used in projects and companies managed and owned by government. The governing party said it was exploring the idea and how it would be implemented. The ANC’s head of economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana, set the record straight this week, saying nothing was set in stone yet. “The resolution of the ANC says that we will explore the possibility of prescribed assets and not necessarily implement it. “From the perspective of the ANC, we want to investigate...
