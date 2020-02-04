Government 4.2.2020 05:14 pm

‘Africa has lost a pioneering leader’ – Ramaphosa on late Kenyan president

News24 Wire
‘Africa has lost a pioneering leader’ – Ramaphosa on late Kenyan president

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 05, 1998 Kenyan newly reelected President Daniel arap Moi is sworn in for a final five-year term in a ceremony in Nairobi's Uhuru (freedom) park. - Daniel arap Moi, a former schoolteacher who became Kenya's longest-serving president and presided over years of repression and economic turmoil fueled by runaway corruption, has died. Moi's death was announced by President Uhuru Kenya in a statement on the state broadcaster on February 4, 2020. He was 95. (Photo by ALEXANDER JOE / AFP)

He said as the longest-serving Kenyan head of state, Moi inspired new generations of Kenyan leaders and citizens to aspire to achieve the success Kenyans enjoy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness and conveyed South Africa’s condolences following the death of former Kenyan president Daniel Arap Moi.

The former head of state died at the age of 95 at his family home in Kenya on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa said: “Kenya and all of Africa have lost a pioneering leader who shaped the development of his country and of the continent…”

He said as the longest-serving Kenyan head of state, Moi inspired new generations of Kenyan leaders and citizens to aspire to achieve the success Kenyans enjoy.

“His legacy also lives on in the values and vision of the African Union whose predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity, benefited immensely from his leadership and vision of a better, self-sufficient Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that it was under Moi’s leadership that diplomatic relations were established between Kenya and democratic South Africa in 1994, which laid the foundation for the strong bilateral relations which the countries still enjoyed today.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa’s lawyer: Mkhwebane acted with reckless disregard of the law 4.2.2020
Your ultimate guide to the key issues in Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane court battle 4.2.2020
SA economy: Time to start praying 4.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom’s plan to suspend load shedding during rush hour hits the wall

Crime WATCH: Eldos residents chase drug dealers out of area

General Nail them on tax and the rest will follow, says Motlanthe

World Mercenary ‘Mad Mike’ Hoare dies aged 100 in South Africa

Investigation Lotteries commission appoints investigator to look into its own alleged corruption


today in print

Read Today's edition