‘Africa has lost a pioneering leader’ – Ramaphosa on late Kenyan president

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness and conveyed South Africa’s condolences following the death of former Kenyan president Daniel Arap Moi.

The former head of state died at the age of 95 at his family home in Kenya on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa said: “Kenya and all of Africa have lost a pioneering leader who shaped the development of his country and of the continent…”

He said as the longest-serving Kenyan head of state, Moi inspired new generations of Kenyan leaders and citizens to aspire to achieve the success Kenyans enjoy.

“His legacy also lives on in the values and vision of the African Union whose predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity, benefited immensely from his leadership and vision of a better, self-sufficient Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that it was under Moi’s leadership that diplomatic relations were established between Kenya and democratic South Africa in 1994, which laid the foundation for the strong bilateral relations which the countries still enjoyed today.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.